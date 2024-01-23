Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $57.54

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,141,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 225.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KB Home by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after buying an additional 584,363 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

