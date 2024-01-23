Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Critical Comparison

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.42 -$98.91 million ($0.25) -8.88 Stellantis $189.25 billion 0.35 $17.70 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stellantis 1 1 5 0 2.57

Gogoro currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.44%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $25.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Stellantis.

Volatility & Risk

Gogoro has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -17.49% -33.87% -11.05% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stellantis beats Gogoro on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

