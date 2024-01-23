Analyzing Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) & XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of XBiotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -13.77% -11.72% XBiotech N/A -9.96% -9.71%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acasti Pharma and XBiotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.28%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than XBiotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and XBiotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $200,000.00 114.20 -$42.43 million ($5.41) -0.45 XBiotech $300,000.00 456.56 -$32.90 million N/A N/A

XBiotech has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Summary

XBiotech beats Acasti Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

