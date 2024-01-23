BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.18.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.