Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 40.3 %
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
