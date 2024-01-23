Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 40.3 %

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 101.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 638,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Remark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

