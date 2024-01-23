NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NSTG stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

