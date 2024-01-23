NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.