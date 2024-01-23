Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $18.02 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

