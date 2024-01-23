Head-To-Head Analysis: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) vs. The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.17 billion 0.70 -$301.20 million ($5.92) -9.61 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Seibels Bruce Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.9% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kemper and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -7.38% -5.48% -1.04% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kemper and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 5 1 3.17 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Risk and Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

