Comparing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Top KingWin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.59% 40.75% 11.91% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares International Money Express and Top KingWin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $546.80 million 1.34 $57.33 million $1.49 14.09 Top KingWin $3.12 million 7.04 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Money Express beats Top KingWin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

