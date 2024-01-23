AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $26,990,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $24,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

