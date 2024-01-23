TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) versus Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Head to Head Survey

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Methes Energies International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -33.37% -27.59% -21.05% Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Methes Energies International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Methes Energies International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $8.34 million 2.13 -$2.88 million ($0.15) -5.96 Methes Energies International N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Methes Energies International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methes Energies International has a beta of 9.44, indicating that its stock price is 844% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methes Energies International beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company's products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Methes Energies International

(Get Free Report)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.