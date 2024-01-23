Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $139.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

