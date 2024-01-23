SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SBAC opened at $233.79 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $309.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after acquiring an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

