Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $36.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.76 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

