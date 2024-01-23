Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $21.51 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

