Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $21.51 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.73.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
