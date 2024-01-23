Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

