RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 15.3 %
RIBT opened at $0.15 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $961,755.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
