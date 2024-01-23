RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 15.3 %

RIBT opened at $0.15 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $961,755.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 122.53%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Stories

