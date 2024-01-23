SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

