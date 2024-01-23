Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.06 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $525.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $48,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

