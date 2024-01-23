Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $161.00.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.89.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

