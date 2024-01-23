Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.13. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $279.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.89.

In other news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $43,569.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Korro Bio stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.14% of Korro Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

