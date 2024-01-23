Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.