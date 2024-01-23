Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 2.9 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $481.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

