Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.53.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Weibo

Weibo Trading Up 3.1 %

WB opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 146,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 14.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 401,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 11.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.