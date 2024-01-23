PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

