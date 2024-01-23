M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $141.97 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after purchasing an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.