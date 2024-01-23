Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.