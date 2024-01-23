StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.