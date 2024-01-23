StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.