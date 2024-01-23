Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.41 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

