Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

