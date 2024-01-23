Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $4,786,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

