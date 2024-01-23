StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYCC. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

