HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IKNA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.29. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 257,814 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

