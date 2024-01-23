Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

