Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.80 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.
About Symbolic Logic
