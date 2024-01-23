Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at $367,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

