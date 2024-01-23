Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 million, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.09.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
