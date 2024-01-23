LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Price Performance

NYSE LL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.02.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LL Flooring by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

