Contrasting Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -24.01% -58.63% -33.16% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 3.35 -$35.40 million ($0.47) -6.74 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.19 $7.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nerdy and BTC Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Volatility and Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nerdy and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 4 0 2.80 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Summary

Nerdy beats BTC Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

