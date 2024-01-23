Brokerages Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT at $44.00

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,960.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,323 shares of company stock worth $9,059,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

