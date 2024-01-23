Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup began coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Insider Activity at Popular

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after acquiring an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Popular by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 786,453 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after acquiring an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 1.5 %

BPOP stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.