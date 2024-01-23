Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Target Price at $18.14

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $606.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,716 shares of company stock worth $1,861,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vital Farms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

