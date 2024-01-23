Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) vs. DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Financial Survey

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Proximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proximus and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proximus N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proximus N/A N/A N/A $2.20 3.79 DISH Network $15.62 billion 0.20 $2.30 billion $1.87 3.09

This table compares Proximus and DISH Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Proximus. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proximus and DISH Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proximus 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 2 8 2 1 2.15

DISH Network has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Proximus.

Summary

DISH Network beats Proximus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets. It also provides managed and platform, integrating networking, cloud, cybersecurity, business application, and data and artificial intelligence services. In addition, the company offers international delivery authentication and digital identity services to internet brands, digital champions, and cloud native businesses. It offers its products and services under Proximus, Scarlet, Mobile Vikings, Tango, Telindus, and Telindus Netherlands brands. The company was formerly known as Belgacom SA and changed its name to Proximus PLC in June 2015. Proximus PLC was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

