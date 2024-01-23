Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

