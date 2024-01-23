ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Critical Review

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Healthpeak Properties 2 4 3 0 2.11

Valuation & Earnings

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 4.08 -$229.93 million ($1.32) -14.40 Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.23 $500.45 million $0.44 44.80

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -26.47% 15.66% 1.54% Healthpeak Properties 11.17% 3.38% 1.53%

Risk and Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties pays out 272.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.