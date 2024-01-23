Comparing DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 8 5 0 2.29

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 179.32%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.57%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.3% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DarioHealth and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49% Tandem Diabetes Care -27.02% -23.90% -8.73%

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $23.55 million 2.50 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -1.91 Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 1.98 -$94.59 million ($3.23) -7.52

DarioHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.