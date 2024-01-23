Elevance Health (ELV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Elevance Health to post earnings of $5.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELV opened at $471.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,233.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,864,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

