Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$23.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5545755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

