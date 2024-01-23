DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006 in the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

