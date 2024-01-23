Morgan Stanley Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Invesco stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

