PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Robert W. Baird

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PTC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in PTC by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

